Restaurant uses drone to deliver burrito right to customer’s front door

Watch as burrito restaurant Chipotle begin deliver burritos to hungry customers in Dallas, Texas via drones.

The food is packed in the kitchen before being transported by drone, and lowered via wire directly onto customers’ door step.

Zipline has drones that can carry up to 4lbs and fly 120 miles on a round trip, although it's unclear whether this is the technology being used at Chipotle.

It's not the first time the state has seen drone delivery, after Amazon launched its Prime Air delivery service in late 2022.