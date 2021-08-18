New ‘chopstick spoon’ created to help astronauts eat in space

A new ‘chopstick spoon’ to help astronauts eat in space has been designed by Nikolas Grafakos, who hopes that it will help those who are travelling into the great unknown to eat lots of different types of food – especially over longer trips like to Mars.

Part of the Zero-G Cutlery collection, the new ‘chopstick spoon’ enables astronauts to grab food at zero gravity more easily, as they’re not relying on surface tension to hold the food on the utensil or gravity to pull it down.