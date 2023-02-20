The body of footballer Christian Atsu, the former Premier League star who died after an earthquake hit Turkey two weeks ago, has been flown to Ghana.

Atsu, who had been playing for Hatayspor, was found dead on Saturday (18 February) after being trapped underneath the rubble of his home in Antakya.

Newcastle United, for whom Atsu made 121 appearances, described him as a “talented player and special person.”

“Our thoughts are with Christian’s loved ones and with the people of Turkey, Syria and neighbouring territories at this incredibly difficult time”, a statement said.

