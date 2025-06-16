Watch: Florida police bravely wrangle hissing alligator in parking lot

This is the moment Florida police wrangled a small alligator in a parking lot after a daring pursuit.

Body cam footage shows Clearwater officers attempting to flank the reptile in the grass before it scurries away from the catch pole.

“Oh, he knows,” one officer says.

Another officer eventually catches the alligator by the tail.

“Why did you get the back?”, an officer asks while the alligator hisses angrily. “What am I supposed to do with that?”

The officers eventually snatched the reptile by the neck with the catch pole, in the incident on 6 June, before securing it with a blanket before carefully placing it in the back of a cruiser.