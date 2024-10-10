Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May delivered the keynote speech at The Independent's Climate 100 event in Manhattan, New York City, calling out environmental misinformation.

The politician was joined by environmentalist John Vaillant and activist Wawa Gatheru, as well as The Independent's editor-in-chief Geordie Greig and chief international correspondent Bel Trew.

Climate 100 was watched live by hundreds of virtual attendees, with more enjoying the expert talks in person.

