A flight tracker has captured the route of a helicopter that crashed in the Hudson River in New York on Thursday, 10 April.

An animation released by Flightradar24 shows the chopper travelling north over the water before turning around and flying back to where it came from.

The tracker shows the moment the helicopter plummeted into the river.

Six people died in the crash, authorities confirmed.

Donald Trump has offered his condolences and the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.