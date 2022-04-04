Watch live as IPCC holds briefing on ways to reduce planet-warming emissions

The UN climate science agency is holding a press conference as it releases the third and final chapter of its seminal report, focusing on how countries are coping with the impacts of disasters and how cities and industries are readying for a warmer world.

Scientists worked through the weekend to complete the key work, which is expected to urge a cutback on greenhouse gases that are warming the planet.

Members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are also likely to advise a rapid shift from fossil fuels over the next eight years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.