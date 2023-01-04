Extinction Rebellion says it has taken a decision to “temporarily shift away from public disruption” as a protest tactic.

Marijn van de Geer, XR’s media coordinator, explained the decision on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, suggesting the group has lost public support for their cause.

“We’ve now come to this decision that if we want everyone to stand together and feel they’re safe to do so, we need to experiment [with new tactics],” she explained, adding the shift from public disruption is “very much a response” to public backlash.

