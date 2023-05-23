100 climate activists highjack private jet expo in Geneva

A hundred climate activists were arrested after disrupting Europe’s biggest private jets sales fair in Geneva.

Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and climate movement groups from 17 countries showed up at the annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), to demand a ban on private jets.

The activists stuck health warning labels on some of the planes saying they “kill our planet” and “fuel inequality”.

Security guards tried to move them from their position, while activists used loudspeakers to condemn the impact of private jet footprints.

