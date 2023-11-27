Police arrest 97-year-old as climate protest blocks major coal port

A 97-year-old man was among the 109 people arrested as climate protesters refused to leave after a 30-hour blockade of one of the world’s largest coal ports.

Over 3,000 activists assembled at the Port of Newcastle, New South Wales, on Sunday 26 November to demonstrate against the Australian government’s alleged inaction on climate change.

The protesters had permission to hold the rally for 30 hours, but many refused to leave the port after the permitted time was up.

“I am doing this for my grandchildren and future generations,” Alan Stuart, 97, said in a statement before his arrest.