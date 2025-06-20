Climate change activist throws pink paint at Picasso painting

A climate change protester threw pink paint at a Picasso painting in Montreal.

Environmental group Last Generation Canada shared footage of the incident on Thursday (19 June), which shows an activist smearing bright paint on the 1901 painting L’hetaire at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

The protester can be seen being escorted out of the museum by security, with police later confirming that an individual had been arrested for mischief.

The suspect was released and will appear in court at a later date, Montreal Police said, while the two others who filmed the incident were detained before being released without charge.

The group, who spray-painted a Montreal casino pink last week, are calling for the Canadian government to create a climate disaster protection agency.