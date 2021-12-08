Coast Guard performs recovery of woman’s body after car plunges into Niagara river

A dramatic helicopter operation recovered the body of a woman whose car plunged into the Niagara River near the brink of American Falls in New York.

Video of the harrowing operation showed the rescuer using an axe to open the vehicle’s door as waters from the Niagara river splashed against them and what little of the car remained above water.

The rescuer managed to pull the woman’s body from the vehicle and was raised back up and away from the icy river before they were set back down on land sometime later.

