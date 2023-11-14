Cocaine with a street value of £30 million was found hidden in pallets of frozen chicken,

Officers from West Yorkshire Police made the shocking discovery during raids in Leeds and Dewsbury.

The cocaine had been brought into the country between 23 March 2022 and 15 December 2022 hidden within pallets of frozen chicken imported to the UK.

A total of 318 pallets of chicken were imported, inside which it is estimated there was 15.9 tons of cocaine.

A gang involved in the importation have now been jailed for a total of 58 years.