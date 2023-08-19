6.3-magnitude earthquake interrupts news anchors on Colombian TV

News anchors on Colombian TV were were forced to abandon their reports mid-broadcast after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook capital city, Bogotá.

Initially they attempted to continue as cameras filming them began swaying, before it became too much, and hosts got up to leave the studio.

The initial quake was followed by a 5.1-magnitude quake minutes later as people crowded the city’s streets.

No major damage has been reported from the quake, however, one woman died after falling from an apartment block.