Watch live as MPs grill ministers on foreign policy in Commons

MPs are quizzing ministers on a range of foreign policy issues in the House of Commons on Tuesday (26 April).

A number of oral questions were tabled last week and will cover multiple issues, including the government's controversial policy of sending refugees to Rwanda.

The Ukraine war is also expected to overshadow the discussion, with ministers asked about how best to protect women and girls from rape and sexual violence in conflict, as well as the wider issue of safeguarding democracy across eastern Europe.

