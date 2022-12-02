‘You’re making a habit of coming third’: Deputy Commons speaker jibes at Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock became the butt of the joke in the House of Commons on Thursday (2 December) as he returned to politics.

The former health secretary was called to present his dyslexia bill as he swapped jungle life for Westminster when Nigel Evans saw his moment.

“This is the third bill of the day and I know that, Mr Hancock, you appear to be making a habit of coming third these days,” he said with a grin.

Mr Hancock finished third in the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

