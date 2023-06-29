If Jesus was Conservative leader the party would still be ‘doomed’, says ex-Tory aide

If Jesus Christ returned to Earth and became leader of the Conservartive Party, it would still be “doomed” at the next general election, a former Tory aide has said.

ConservativeHome founder Tim Montgomerie, who has written speeches for William Hague and Iain Duncan Smith, told BBC PoliticsLive that there is “nothing the Conservative Party can do to change its electoral trajectory.”

Mr Montgomerie’s comments came as the Court of Appeal ruled that the Tories’ policy of forcibly deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda nation is unlawful, overturning a High Court ruling that previously said it nation could be considered a “safe third country.”