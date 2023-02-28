Constance Marten: Police considering possibility missing baby has ‘come to harm’

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, police have said.

The pair were first picked up by police in Brighton on the evening of Monday 27 February, and arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said officers are considering the possibility that their baby “has come to harm”.

The child - thought to be days old when the couple disappeared in January - remains missing, despite the arrest of the parents.

