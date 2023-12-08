First Formula E car made from electronic waste on display at Cop28

The first Formula E car made from electronic waste has gone on display at Cop28 in Dubai, UAE.

The car was unveiled by Formula E team Envison Racing in July 2023 and will be on display for the entirety of the climate conference, from 30 Nov to 12 Dec.

The drivable car, named Recover-e, is made entirely out of electronic waste such as vapes, iPhones, and patched-up circuit boards, donated by young people and charity partners.

Envision Racing plans to use the car to “showcase the sport of Formula E more widely and its power to influence climate change.”