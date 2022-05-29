Boris Johnson says ‘big bazooka’ cost of living package ‘won’t fix everything’

Boris Johnson has said the government’s £21 billion emergency support package is a “big bazooka” which should get the country through until energy prices begin to abate.

The prime minister admitted, however, that it won’t “fix everything” for everyone immediately.

Speaking during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees, he acknowledged there was a “bumpy time” ahead for the UK.

“It’s a big bazooka,” Mr Johnson said of the package.

“I’m not going to pretend that this is going to fix everything for everybody immediately, there are still going to be pressures.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.