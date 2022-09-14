Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis shares advice for those struggling with debt

Martin Lewis has offered advice for those who are particularly worried about debt in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

The MoneySavingExpert founder addressed viewers on Good Morning Britain, urging them to be communicative with companies regarding their finances.

“The sooner you start dealing with it, the sooner it eases. If you leave it, like a wound, it will fester and it will rot and it will get worse and it could become really critical,” Mr Lewis said.

