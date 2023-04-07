What help is available for the cost of living crisis? | You Ask The Questions

April has seen a raft of changes to government support initiatives to help households with the cost of living crisis. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that the energy price guarantee would be increased to £3,000 from next month, amongst other measures in his budget that would affect everything from pension payments to disability living allowance, job seekers allowance and childcare costs.

James Moore answers your questions on the changes and how to make sure you’re receiving the payments that you should be in You Ask The Questions.

