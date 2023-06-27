Matt Hancock told the UK Covid inquiry that he struggles to talk about his feelings as he gave evidence to an investigation into the country’s readiness for the pandemic.

The former health secretary was one of the Tory government figures responsible for orchestrating lockdown rules before being forced to quit in June 2021 after footage emerged of him breaking his own social distancing guidelines by kissing Gina Coladangelo in his office.

As he apologised for Covid deaths, Mr Hancock said: I also understand why, for some, it will be hard to take that apology... But it is honest and heartfelt, and I’m not very good at talking about my emotions.”