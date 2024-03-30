Covid victims remembered at memorial wall ceremony in London

Hundreds of people have gathered to remember coronavirus victims on the third anniversary of the creation of the Covid Memorial Wall.

The group walked along the wall on the south bank of the Thames between Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge, stopping at each panel to lay flowers, read a poem and observe a minute’s silence in honour of those represented by the hearts and photos.

Some members of the group became emotional and hugged each other during the event.

Others carried pictures of loved ones who they have lost or wore T-shirts with their images on.

The mural, which is opposite the Houses of Parliament, is made up of more than 220,000 hand-drawn hearts which were individually painted by bereaved family members in 2021.