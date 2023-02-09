Moment clumsy suspect tumbles over garden fence during on-foot police chase

Police drone footage captures the comical moment a hapless crook fell over a garden fence during an attempt to escape from officers.

The 54-year-old man took a painful tumble to the ground while being chased by police in Hodge Hill, Birmingham, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

As he tried to leapfrog a garden fence, he can be seen falling flat on his back before getting to his feet and sheepishly walking away.

Officers then quickly tracked him down before he was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and drugs.

