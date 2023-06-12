Heavy rain in Cuba’s central and eastern areas prompted military evacuations over the weekend.

In Camaguey, residents rushed to gather their belongings before being evacuated by military boats.

One person drowned in the municipality of Jiguani after the Bayamo river overflowed its banks, Cuban media reported.

Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology indicated that the downpours and storms were caused by the combination of a trough in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere and a flow of humid air from the south.

Some 10,000 houses have been damaged and 65 have collapsed, according to television reports.