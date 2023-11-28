Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon begins hunger strike in support of Gaza ceasefire

Cynthia Nixon is on hunger strike in support of the temporary Gaza ceasefire.

The Sex And The City actress, who formerly ran for mayor of New York City, spoke outside the White House on Tuesday, 28 November, calling for a permanent ceasefire

“We are hunger striking as a way of amplifying that yes, Palestinians are being bombed and killed, but they’re also being starved and so many of them are on the brink of starvation,” Nixon said.

Nixon joined five US state representatives as they called for Joe Biden to do more for Palestinians.