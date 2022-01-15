Man performs rap urging people to get vaccinated at city council meeting

A man dressed in scrubs performed a "Covid rap" to Texas officials during a city hall open mic meeting.

Alexander Stein left Dallas City Hall officials gobsmacked after performing a satirical rap on Wednesday morning.

Stein, who is a frequent speaker at City Council open mics, launches into the "Covid rap" after claiming that he had found a way to make the subject of vaccines more "hip and cool".

“Vaccinate me in my thong. Vaccination, right or wrong, Dr Fauci, give me that ouchie, I want it in my body," he raps.

