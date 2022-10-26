Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of killing six people during a mass attack at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year.

This footage shows the moment the jury announced their verdict, after less than four hours of deliberations. A man in the courtroom can be heard telling Brooks to “burn in hell.”

Brooks ploughed his SUV through the parade on 21 November, killing six people and injuring 62. He is facing a mandatory life sentence for each count of intentional homicide.

The trial saw some confrontational scenes as the 40-year-old acted as his own attorney.

