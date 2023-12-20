Pub chef who murdered ex partner confesses in undercover police footage

A pub chef who murdered his ex-partner was caught confessing to an undercover police officer and has been jailed for life after a two-month trial at Bristol Crown Court (20 December).

Darren Osment, 41, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in prison for the murder of Claire Holland, 32, in Bristol in 2012.

Avon & Somerset Police have released footage featuring several harrowing clips of Osment describing and confessing to the murder.

In one clip Osment seemingly boasts about the murder, simply saying: “Put it this way. Knife skills.”