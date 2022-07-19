Dartford fire rages on close to flats and houses in dramatic drone footage

Dramatic drone footage shows the Dartford fire raging on just metres from blocks of flats and houses on Tuesday afternoon (19 July).

The video also shows the expanse of scorched land, with just a few tree trunks having survived the raging flames.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said twelve fire engines and a height vehicle had been sent to the scene near fire near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green earlier in the day.

Drivers on the A2 and nearby roads have been advised to take care due to smoke coming from the fire.

