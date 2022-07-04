Daughter smuggles rum and coke into hospital for dying dad's final drink

A daughter's final act for her dying father has gone viral on TikTok. Pennelope Ann filmed her and her mother sharing one last drink with her terminally ill father. Pennelope smuggled rum into the hospital.

In the video, she opens a can of rum and uses a syringe to give her father a few drops. "I came prepared for the send-off,” she said.

The video has been viewed nearly two million times on TikTok.

