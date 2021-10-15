Tributes have poured in for murdered MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery on Friday.

The 69-year-old has been described as a “true gent” and “friend to everyone” by former colleagues.

Following his murder, MP Penny Mordaunt shared a video of Mr Amess giving a passionate speech at the Royal Albert Hall, where he praises the performance of a band comprised of children and adults with learning disabilities.

“This will give you a measure of the man,” she wrote, noting of Mr Amess’ passion for the Music Man Project.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.