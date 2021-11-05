Hospital worker admits double murder and sex assault of almost 100 corpses

Hospital worker David Fuller has pleaded guilty to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent , in 1987 at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday (4 November).

Police also realised Fuller had been engaging in the sexual assault of almost 100 corpses in NHS mortuaries when they searched in his premises following a DNA breakthrough related to the above murders.

Fuller, 67, took photos and recorded himself sexually abusing the bodies of patients over a 12-year period.