Ex-cabinet minister piles blame on Boris Johnson for state of Tories

Former cabinet minister David Gauke made no secret of blaming Boris Johnson for the “woes” of the Conservative government, when asked who was behind its failures.

The former justice secretary appeared on LBC just hours after Johnson backed Sunak at a rally, where he turned to Partygate and the infamous mini budget as reasons for the party’s downfall.

“It moved away from being a practical party of government, and became much more about big, bold promises that proved to be very hard to deliver”, he said.

“Him being involved doesn’t make me more inclined to vote Conservative.”