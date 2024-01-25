David Hockney’s ‘California’ goes on display for first time in 40 years

An early David Hockney painting will go on display for the first time in four decades when it heads for auction.

It’s estimated to fetch around £16 million when it goes under the hammer at Christie’s, and was unveiled on Thursday 25 January.

Hockney, 86, painted “California” in 1965 after his first trip to Los Angeles. It depicts two naked figures in an outdoor swimming pool,

“California” will go on a touring exhibition to Paris and New York next month before returning to London to go on public view before the sale.