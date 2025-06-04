Police officers responding to a burglary in progress were shocked to discover it was in fact a deer that had broken in to an Iowa hair salon.

Keokuk Police Department officers arrived at Tangles Hair Salon and Boutique at 7am on June 3, 2025 expecting to find an intruder.

Instead, they disturbed a frightened deer which fled to the back of the store in an attempt to escape.

In the video, you can hear an officer attempt to calm the animal. Eventually, the police used a catch pole to remove the deer from the premises.

The owner of the salon, Tarla Price, was thankful that the damage to her store was minimal.