A Delta Air Lines plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina without all of its landing gear extended.

Delta flight 1092 departed from Atlanta, Georgia and on approach to Charlotte, pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” warning.

According to the airline, the flight crew flew by the air traffic control tower, allowing air traffic controllers to see that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the gear itself remained up.

Pilots safely landed the Boeing 717 with its nose gear up, and no injuries were reported.

Once on the ground, passengers could be seen using the emergency slide to exit the aircraft.