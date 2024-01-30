‘I’m a doctor and these are five main causes of memory loss not caused by dementia’

A doctor has shared the five main causes behind reversible memory loss.

Doctor Amir Khan has opened up on what can cause memory loss and how it can be treated.

Dr Khan explained: “Lots of people worry about dementia when it comes to memory loss and that is important to consider, but there are other potential causes that can be treated so it is worth seeking healthcare advice.”

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday (29 January), Dr Khan revealed emotional disorders, such as anxiety and depression can cause memory problems, as can a vitamin b12 deficiency.