Smoke rises above Copenhagen as Denmark’s taxation ministry evacuated after fire

Firefighters in Denmark battled a blaze on the top of a building housing the country’s Taxation Ministry in downtown Copenhagen on Thursday 27 June, bringing it quickly under control, officials said.

Video shared on social media showed fire and smoke billowing from the top of the modern five-storey block.

The harbour-fronted glass-and-steel construction was evacuated, together with other nearby buildings.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

It is the latest in a series of recent blazes in and around Copenhagen.

In April, a blaze tore through downtown Copenhagen’s 400-year-old Old Stock Exchange.