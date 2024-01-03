Residents in Ashford-in-the-Water, Derbyshire, were prepared for potential flooding on Wednesday 3 January as the River Wye was swollen by Storm Henk.

Water surged close to the arches of the village’s Sheepwash Bridge after the storm battered the UK with torrential rain and winds of up to 90mph.

Meanwhile, several major roads in England were closed due to flooding with rail companies also reporting disruption.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said a man in his 50s was killed by a falling tree while driving near Kemble, while a separate incident saw a woman in Orpington, southeast London, injured.