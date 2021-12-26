Desmond Tutu's powerful 1998 speech on truth and reconciliation

South Africa's Archbishop, Desmond Tutu, has died aged 90.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was a major voice in the fight against apartheid and, after it fell, went on to lead the Truth and Reconciliation Commission - a body assembled to hear witnesses describe past human rights violations and, in some cases, to grant amnesty to perpetrators of crimes if they were willing to testify.

In his 1998 speech at the Nobel Peace Laureate Conference in Virginia, USA, Bishop Tutu explained the importance of both truth and reconciliation.

