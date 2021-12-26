Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama joke and dance in uplifting resurfaced footage

The special relationship between South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama has been remembered in touching resurfaced footage.

The clip, from documentary Mission: Joy - Finding Happiness in Troubled Times shows the pair joking over dinner and during an interview together, as well as the charasmatic bishop teaching the Dalai Lama how to dance.

"At the time of my death, I will remember you" the Dalai Lama says to the Archbishop in the footage.

Desmond Tutu died on Boxing Day at the age of 90.

