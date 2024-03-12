Minister defends Tory donor support amid Dianne Abbott ‘racist’ remarks

Graham Stuart has said he welcomes “all those who support the Conservative Party” when asked whether the Tories should return money donated by Frank Hester.

Mr Stuart made his comments after the major Tory donor allegedly said former Labour MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”.

He told Sky News on Tuesday (12 March): “We can’t cancel anybody from participation in public life, or indeed donating to parties, because they said something intemperate and wrong in their past.

“It’s not my decision, but I do welcome those who support the Conservative Party.”