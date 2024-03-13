A Tory donor’s alleged comments about Diane Abbott were “racist” but they “don’t necessarily mean he’s a racist,” Kevin Hollindrake has said.

The Conservative minister told Sky News on Wednesday (13 March): “His comments were clearly racist and wrong... I don’t think that means Frank Hester is necessarily a racist.”

Mr Hester, who donated £10m to the Tories last year, allegedly made a series of incendiary comments about the MP, including that she made him “want to hate all Black women”.

A statement from Mr Hester’s firm said he “accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott... but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin.”