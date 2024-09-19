Diane Abbott opens up on bizarre date with Jeremy Corbyn and finding love at 70

Diane Abbott has opened up on her bizarre date with Jeremy Corbyn and finding love at 70.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington spoke about how Mr Corbyn took her to see Karl Marx’s tomb in Highgate Cemetery, during an interview on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday (18 September).

She explained how the romance “fizzled away”, adding: “There is no bad feeling. Jeremy is not like that and we are still friends.”

Ms Abbott also revealed she is open to dating again at the age of 70.

She said: “I believe Prince Charming is around the corner.”