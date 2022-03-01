Dozens of global diplomats walked out of the Russian Foreign Minister's speech at a Geneva disarmament conference in protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats from countries including Britain and the United States exited the room when Sergei Lavrov's pre-recorded me to the U.N. Human Rights Council began to play.

During his speech, the foreign minister blamed Ukraine for the war and claimed Kyiv has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons - something he described as a "real danger" and required a Russian response.

