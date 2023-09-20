CCTV footage shows dog drag man into road during Sheffield attack

A man was dragged into the road as he was attacked by a dog in Sheffield on Tuesday, 19 September, shocking CCTV shows.

Footage shows the bull mastiff-type attempting to bite the man and his black dog, which he lifts up into the air in an attempt to protect it on Handsworth Road.

The man received serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and chest.

South Yorkshire Police said officers trapped a bull mastiff-type dog in a contained area and seized it before removing it from the location.

A 53-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog out of control and remains in police custody.