Heartwarming moment dog missing for nearly a year reunites with family

A dog was reunited with his family after going missing for more than a year thanks to microchip tracking.

Conway, a bull terrier cross, went missing in Hardee County, Florida, in November last year.

The pooch had an emotional reunion with his family more than ten months later, after being found 30 miles away in Sebring and being brought to animal services.

“Because he had a microchip, we were able to make this happen,” Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

