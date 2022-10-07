Heartwarming moment Ukrainian woman reunited with missing dog

A woman in Kherson had an emotional reunion with her beloved dog after he went missing during shelling by Russian forces in Kherson.

Jack went missing for around a month after running for cover when shelling began.

A group of veterans from the K9 Global Rescue Group rescued the pooch.

“Although we had never met and spoke two completely different languages, it was clear that we fully understood each other,” the group said.

“Knowing that we were able to bring a lost soul home to their family is so gratifying.”

Sign up for our newsletters.